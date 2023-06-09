In their attempts to bolster the fullback/wingback department, Juventus are keeping tabs on several profiles, and many of them ply their trade at smaller Serie A clubs.

In recent days, Pasquale Mazzocchi emerged as one of the candidates to join La Madama next season.

The 27-year-old is a well-traveled player who made the leap in quality at the start of this campaign, presenting himself as one of the revelations of the Serie A season, even earning a call-up from Roberto Mancini to the Italian national team in September. Nevertheless, injuries derailed what began as a scintillating campaign

So according to TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri would prefer to secure an initial loan for Mazzocchi while reserving the right to buy him outright at the end of next season.

The source explains that although Juventus like the player, they intend to avoid the risk of buying a player who has only recently returned from a long injury layoff.

Therefore, a loan with an option to buy would be the ideal formula for the Turin-based giants, but it remains to be seen if it would suit the Granata.

This season, Mazzocchi has contributed with two goals and four assists in his 27 Serie A appearances. He has a contract with Salernitana that runs until the summer of 2026.

The Italian originally plays at right-back, but he recurrently featured on the left flank this term.