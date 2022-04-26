Juventus hoping to strike a deal for Locatelli’s heir in a similar fashion

Since the start of the season, Davide Frattesi has admirably filled in the hole left by Manuel Locatelli’s departure. The latter joined Juventus last summer on a initial two-year loan deal with an obligation to buy.

Therefore, the Neroverdi resorted to an internal solution. Frattesi has been repeatedly sent on loan to various Serie B sides in the past few seasons. But his compatriot’s departure provided him with the chance to prove his worth at the Mapei Stadium.

The 22-year-old pounced on the opportunity and cemented himself as one of the best box-to-box midfielders in the league. He has thus far contributed in four goals and three assists this season.

But could he follow the footsteps of his predecessor in the summer?

According to Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri are considering a swoop for Frattesi, and are hoping to adopt a similar arrangement to the one applied for Locatelli’s switch.

Therefore, Juventus will try to sign the young midfielder on an initial two-year loan deal with an obligation to buy.

For their part, Sassuolo will reportedly ask for a figure between 20 and 25 million euros for the former Monza and Empoli man, but the source mentions that they could possibly accept players in exchange.