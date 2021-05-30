Juventus hoping to take advantage of delays to sign Aguero

Sergio Aguero can still become a Juventus player despite almost signing for Barcelona.

The Manchester City striker has played his last game for them after they decided against renewing his contract.

The Argentinean will now enter the summer as one of the best free agents around the world.

He has been linked with a move to several teams around Europe and Juve is one of them.

However, Barcelona had been the overwhelming favourites to sign him as he targets a reunion with his friend and national teammate, Lionel Messi.

The Catalans are keen to keep hold of Messi and they want to bring in Aguero to appease him after he nearly left the club last summer.

While on paper, it seemed as if it is a certainty that Aguero will join him in Barcelona, Mundo Deportivo has now revealed via Calciomercato that Aguero hasn’t signed for Barca yet.

This is because he is waiting to see if Messi will extend his stay with the Catalans as he is only moving there because of his national teammate.

If Barca continues to delay the signing, Juve could steal a march on them and close out the free transfer.