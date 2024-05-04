Juventus is looking to outmanoeuvre the competition by signing Joshua Zirkzee with the help of Bayern Munich.

Bayern sold him to Bologna, but the Germans retained a buy-back clause, which they could trigger at a reasonable price.

Any club that signs him directly from Bologna faces paying a hefty fee, with some reports suggesting he might be worth up to 60 million euros.

Considering this fee too expensive, Juventus is looking to pay less and face less competition to sign him.

A report on Il Bianconero reveals that Juve is in talks with Bayern Munich to exercise their buy-back clause and bring him back to Bavaria.

The Bianconeri would then sign him on loan with an obligation to buy from the Germans, with whom they have a good relationship.

This strategy will help Juve cut through the competition of clubs lining up to add the Dutchman to their squad.

However, it remains unclear if Bayern is interested in such an agreement and whether it will be beneficial for them.

Juve FC Says

Zirkzee is one of the hottest properties in Italian football, and we expect several clubs to continue showing interest in his signature.

If this plan works, we will seal the deal for his signature without paying an inflated transfer fee.