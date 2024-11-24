A report in the Italian media claimed Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero could emerge as a potential candidate for the FIGC presidency.

Over the last few months, a major dialogue has been ongoing regarding the future of Italian football. Many believe that it’s time for current FIGC president Gabriele Gravino to make way for fresh faces who can kickstart a genuine reform, beginning with the top of the echelon.

But while it remains unclear whether the incumbent president will be running for a new term, the elections are set to take place on the 3rd of February 2025.

According to Italian news agency Adnkronos, Del Piero’s candidacy has now surfaced on the scene, as several voters are seeking a clean-cut profile who is endeared by the public as well as the sporting community. He is also described as a true gentleman by friends and peers.

Therefore, the universally beloved Juventus icon has been suggested as the right man for the job, despite his lack of experience at the executive level.

Del Piero, who recently turned 50, spent the bulk of his playing career at Juventus. He remained loyal to the cause when the club was relegated to Serie B amidst the Calciopoli scandal.

The 2006 World Cup winner then distanced himself from the Bianconeri management after hanging up his boots, but his gradually reestablished his rapport with the hierarchy over the past few years as evidenced by his frequent appearances on the club’s media channels, as well as his occasional showings at the Allianz Stadium.

The legendary captain had also publicly offered his services to Juventus when former club president Andrea Agnelli resigned along with the rest of the board in November 2022, but never earned a call to join the newly established hierarchy.

Del Piero has been occasionally working as a pundit and also opened a restaurant in Los Angeles, so it remains to be seen if his FIGC candidacy will be a serious hypothesis.