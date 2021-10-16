Juventus identifies a quality replacement for De Ligt

Juventus could land Alessio Romagnoli from AC Milan as a free agent and that could see them cash in on Matthijs de Ligt in the summer.

De Ligt is one of the untouchables at Juve at the moment, with the Dutchman expected to become the pillar of their defence when the likes of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci no longer play for the club.

However, his agent, Mino Raiola is famous for moving his clients to where the money is and he could get Juve to cash in on him.

The Bianconeri could now replace him with Romagnoli as La Gazzetta dello Sport, as reported by Football Italia, claims that they will sign the Milan man for free.

The Italian defender is struggling to reach an agreement with Milan over a new deal and looks set to leave them.

The Rossoneri are proposing a new deal that would see him earn less than he makes now.

He wouldn’t accept that and it has given Juve the chance to add him to their squad.

The Bianconeri will offer him his current 6million euros per season salary, but not more.

Juve has an excellent relationship with Raiola who also represents Romagnoli and it could help them get the defender.

De Ligt can leave Juve for €150m from the end of this season and selling him for that much will bring much-needed money into the Bianconeri’s bank account.