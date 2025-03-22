Juventus could offload Kenan Yildiz at the end of this season as they look to raise funds to strengthen other areas of their squad.

The Bianconeri regard the attacker as one of their best academy products, but with financial considerations in mind, they may choose to sell him to reinvest in other parts of the team. Yildiz has been one of their most important players since making his breakthrough, with his continued improvement being a key factor in his rise. Juventus had high expectations for the young talent, even going as far as making him their latest number 10. However, despite his potential, Yildiz has not made significant progress in his development this season.

While Juventus still believes in his ability to improve, and they feel that a new manager could potentially unlock his full potential, the attacker is now available for the right fee. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus is willing to sell Yildiz if an offer of 80 million euros is received. If such an offer materialises, the club is prepared to part ways with the Turkish international and has already identified a replacement.

Reports suggest that Juventus sees Alejandro Garnacho as the ideal replacement for Yildiz. The club is reportedly keen to secure the Manchester United forward, with the belief that Garnacho’s experience and skill set would make him an excellent addition to their squad. “Garnacho is a terrific player, and he probably has more experience than Yildiz, so he will improve us,” Juventus officials are said to have remarked. The club is optimistic that, with the right management, Garnacho could thrive at Juventus, and they are confident that the next manager will be able to get the best out of him.

In summary, Juventus could be prepared to offload Kenan Yildiz for the right price at the end of the season, with 80 million euros reportedly being the asking price. The club has identified Alejandro Garnacho as a potential replacement and is determined to add the Manchester United forward to their squad if possible.