Since the January transfer window, Nicolo Savona has been linked with a potential move away from Juventus, and it appears that such a transfer could materialise in the current window. Over the past few weeks, a number of clubs have expressed interest in the right back, although Savona remains focused on preparing for the new season with the Bianconeri.

Savona’s Role at Juventus

Juventus considers Savona to be one of their most important players, and he has been performing well under Igor Tudor, having also earned the trust of Thiago Motta. His versatility is one of his greatest strengths, allowing him to play in multiple positions across the defence. This adaptability ensures that he is likely to receive significant game time in the forthcoming campaign.

Despite his value to the squad, Juventus is open to a sale for the right price and has already identified a potential replacement. As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, the club is monitoring Girona’s Arnau Martinez, a 22-year-old who, like Savona, can operate as a right back or in central defence. Martinez is reportedly eager to join a top club such as Juventus, which could make him a suitable long-term replacement.

Nicolo Savona (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Transfer Considerations

Savona’s talent and importance to the team make any potential sale a significant decision for Juventus. The club would likely only proceed if the financial terms are favourable and if his replacement can be secured at a reasonable cost. Savona has proven himself to be a reliable and versatile player, and maintaining balance between squad quality and financial prudence will be essential in any transfer decision involving him.

Overall, while Savona is highly sought after, Juventus must weigh the benefits of a potential sale against the risk of weakening a key position in their squad. The coming weeks could be decisive in determining whether he remains at the club or moves elsewhere in European football.