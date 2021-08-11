Juventus identifies a youngster to add to Locatelli negotiations

Juventus remains keen on adding Manuel Locatelli to their squad before this transfer window closes and they have now identified a player who they can use as a sweetener in the deal.

The Bianconeri have been in talks with Sassuolo over signing him for some time now after he gave them preference among his suitors.

Juve wants to use that to their advantage and to negotiate a good deal for themselves.

The Bianconeri are offering the Green and Blacks 5m euros for a paid loan for two seasons with an option to buy him afterwards for 20m euros.

Sassuolo’s demand is a two-year loan deal with an obligation to buy for 35m euros plus 10m euros more in bonuses.

The fees have kept both parties apart from each other so far and it has been a struggle for the Bianconeri to make a breakthrough.

Calciomercato, as reported by Football Italia, claims both parties will meet again on Friday to discuss his transfer and this time Juve will include, Filippo Ranocchia in their offer.

The 20-year-old midfielder is on the cusp of first-team football at Juventus and plays for their Under23 side.

He featured in their Joan Gamper trophy match against Barcelona and might be an exciting prospect for Sassuolo to consider.