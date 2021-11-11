Juventus identifies an alternative to Vlahovic in the Premier League

Juventus is in the market for a new striker despite adding Moise Kean to Alvaro Morata in their squad last summer.

The Bianconeri have become one of the struggling top clubs in Europe this season domestically, although their Champions League form has been impressive.

The former Italian champions have made signing Dusan Vlahovic their first choice. However, signing the Serbian striker would be tough.

They face serious competition from other top European clubs for his signature and they also know Fiorentina would be reluctant to sell to them.

This has made them draw up a list of alternative strikers and one of them is Anthony Martial.

The Daily Mail says reports from Italy can confirm that Max Allegri has drawn up a list of targets and Martial is one of them.

The Frenchman has struggled for playing time at Old Trafford this season and the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo has made it harder for him to play regularly.

A move away from the Premier League club might be the best step for him if he wants to reignite his career.

Juve needs players who can score many goals. Is Martial in that class?

He has looked a bright talent for much of his career, but he has never been a striker that scores many goals.

The 23 goals from 48 matches he scored in the 2019/2020 season is the highest tally he has had in a season.

Juve needs a striker that can score more than that and Vlahovic can deliver that much.