Juventus identifies an exciting alternative to Zaniolo

Juventus could sign Ajax’s Antony instead of Nicolo Zaniolo in the summer, according to a new report.

The Bianconeri have been linked with a move for Zaniolo for a long time now and this summer is predicted by many to be the time he leaves Roma for Turin.

However, he has a deal with the Giallorossi and they could decide not to sell him at the end of this campaign, even if he doesn’t sign a new contract.

This has made Juve look for alternative players and Calciomercato claims they are interested in a move for Ajax’s Antony.

The Brazilian has been one of the in-form attackers in Europe this season and has proved his class domestically and in the Champions League for the Dutchmen.

Juve knows there would be competition for his signature and they should be prepared to outbid other clubs to sign him.

Juve FC Says

Antony has been an exciting player to watch at Ajax and Juve might need some of that attacking flair he delivers for the Dutchmen.

However, it will not be easy to land the Brazilian because other teams have been watching him as well.

If Ajax agrees to cash in on him, they will demand a huge fee for his signature, which could force Juve to abandon his pursuit.