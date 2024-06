Juve has identified him as the key midfielder to sign this summer, and the Bianconeri want to ensure he does not move to another suitor.

After winning the Europa League, several clubs want Koopmeiners, and Atalanta is holding out for around 60 million euros.

That fee is too much for Juventus to pay, so they are trying to find a breakthrough by including some players in the deal.

Atalanta has already rejected the idea of including Dean Huijsen in the offer.

However, the Bianconeri are not giving up, and they have identified another player to include in their bid to sign Koopmeiners.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals that Juventus also wants to include Moise Kean in their offer.

Kean has been below par for several seasons and did not score a goal for the Bianconeri in the last league campaign.

Juve is eager to ensure he leaves and hopes La Dea will consider him good enough for their team.