Juventus identifies Fiorentina star as an alternative to Rudiger

Juventus remains interested in a move for Nikola Milenkovic, but he is currently not their first choice target.

The Fiorentina defender extended his deal with La Viola last summer, but it would still expire in 2023, something Juve should take advantage of.

He is currently valued at 15m euros, a fee that the Bianconeri can pay, and it would be considered a steal because of his quality.

However, Calciomercato says he is not their first choice target for now, and they are more interested in a move for Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger.

The German would be out of contract in the summer, and the Blues might fail to retain his signature.

Several top clubs around Europe want him in their squad next season, and Juventus is one of them.

The Bianconeri will have to offer him the best terms to get his signature, but if they fail, they can easily turn to Milenkovic.

Juve FC Says

Milenkovic is one of the finest defenders in Serie A, and he could get even better by playing for Juventus.

He has proven his worth in matches against us, and that shows he has what it takes to thrive at a big club.

He is probably a better option than Rudiger because he is much younger than the former AS Roma man.