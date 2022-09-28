Juventus identifies five new potential free agents to sign

Juventus is one of the kings of the free market agency and the Bianconeri will look to continue their form there.

They signed Paul Pogba and Angel di Maria for free in the last transfer window.

The Argentinian has been a key player, while the midfielder has yet to debut for the club.

But Pogba is an accomplished player, and Juve is convinced they have signed a top midfielder with him.

The next summer transfer window offers them the chance to add even more fine players to their group, and they have identified five names to sign, according to Il Bianconero.

The report reveals they will add at least one of David de Gea, Alex Grimaldo, Marco Asensio, Evan Ndicka, and Ramy Bensebaini.

These players are in the final year of their current deal at their present clubs, and they seem to favour running down the contracts.

This means Juve can speak to them from January and find a pre-contract agreement before the end of the season.

Juve FC Says

Players now favour running down their contracts to become free agents and the smart clubs will look to pick the best options on offer there.

Juve knows they could get value from that market and we expect them to keep finding new talents.