rabiot
Club News

Juventus identifies player that needs to leave before they can sign Zaniolo

July 4, 2022 - 6:30 pm

Juventus is keen to add Nicolo Zaniolo to their squad, but their wage bill is filled up with players who earn high wages and cannot perform.

The Roma man is an exciting player to have in your squad, and most fans will believe he will do a good job at the Allianz Stadium.

However, signing him will not be straightforward, and the Bianconeri have been keen to ensure that he remains within their reach.

They are now looking for a solution to bring him to Turin, and one thing they must do is offload players.

Several of their men could leave for the right price this summer, and Calciomercatoweb reports that one of them is Adrien Rabiot.

The Frenchman has been at the club since 2019, and he is a key player, but his deal expires next summer, and Juve is happy to offload him now.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot can fetch us some good money because he is very fit and rarely has injury problems.

But he is an enigmatic player, and any manager who has watched him closely and feels he has what their team needs will notice a good contribution from him in Juve matches.

The club’s fans will be happy to see him leave to create space on the wage bill for a new man.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Daniele Rugani

Sarri targets a swap deal that could help him sign Juventus man

July 4, 2022
allegri

Allegri reiterates that he does not regret returning to Juventus

July 4, 2022
Dybala

AC Milan’s interest in Dybala could enter critical stage soon

July 4, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.