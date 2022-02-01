Juventus identifies the heir to Dybala in Serie A

Juventus will resume talks with Paulo Dybala over a new deal this month.

The Argentinian is months away from being a free agent, and he can start speaking to other clubs already.

He wants to remain at Juve and the club wants him to stay, but it is not willing to do whatever it takes to keep the former Palermo man.

Fans will watch with interest to see if both parties can finally find an agreement over a new deal.

However, Juve is prepared for the possibility of losing the Argentinian, and they have already identified a replacement for him.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport via Tuttomercatoweb says they will sign Sassuolo’s Giacomo Raspadori to replace him.

The Italy striker has scored the same number of goals as La Joya in this campaign, albeit he has played more matches.

The report says Max Allegri has a special interest in him, and he could join Juve for at least 35m euros.

Furthermore, he would not ask for too much in terms of wages considering Manuel Locatelli makes around just 3m euros per season.

Juve FC Says

It would be great if we can keep Dybala, but it makes little sense to give him an outrageous salary to achieve that.

The attacker is approaching his 30s, and he has also become notoriously injury-prone.

Juve is not offering him the biggest of salaries, but he would struggle to find a club that will pay him more.