Max Allegri is under pressure to deliver as the manager of Juventus and he could be sacked by the club soon.

It is surprising that he still has his job despite his team’s poor performances in several competitions.

This means they could get worse before the club decides to part ways with him.

Juve has been in transition, and that is probably why they have kept faith with the gaffer so far.

But the team can only perform so badly before he gets the sack and a new report reveals that could happen next month.

Calciomercato reports when club football is suspended next month, the Bianconeri executives would decide on his future.

It claims by November 14, the club would have fired him if the results haven’t improved or allow him to remain at the helm if things get better.

Between now and November 14, things must have gotten better at Juve, surely.

This team is playing without an identity, and it does not seem like an Allegri team.

The gaffer knows he will not only lose his job, but his reputation will be tarnished if his team cannot get better by this date.

We expect that to motivate him to get the boys back in top shape for the remaining games of the season.