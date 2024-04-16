Felipe Anderson has surprisingly opted to return to Brazil with Palmeiras, snubbing offers from top European clubs like Juventus and Inter Milan.

Amid struggles to secure a new contract with Lazio, Juventus had been in talks with Anderson’s representatives and seemed poised to finalise a deal for a free transfer.

Numerous reports indicated Anderson’s reluctance to remain at Lazio, hinting at a potential move to Juventus.

Given Juventus’ limited budget for transfer fees, signing Anderson appeared to be a sensible option.

However, the attacker has now confirmed his departure from Europe after failing to reach an agreement with Lazio to extend his contract.

While this news comes as a setback for Juventus, Calciomercato reports that they have already shifted their focus to alternative targets, with several options lined up.

According to the report, Juventus is interested in pursuing moves for Mason Greenwood, Nicolas Pepe, and Erik Lamela.

Greenwood, potentially available for sale by Manchester United in the summer after his loan spell at Getafe, stands as a promising target. Additionally, Lamela boasts Serie A experience from his time at AS Roma, while Pepe will be available on a free transfer following his spell in Turkey.

Juve FC Says

Only Greenwood is not underwhelming among these targets, and we must sign only the Englishman if he is affordable and avoid the other two players.