Juventus identifies three players to replace Di Maria and Cuadrado

September 22, 2022 - 8:30 pm

Juventus has an ageing squad, even though they have signed some fine young talents recently.

Max Allegri loves to field experienced players, but they sometimes get too old to deliver, and he might change his approach to signing players.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Juventus plans on replacing the ageing players on their right-wing.

Angel di Maria and Juan Cuadrado are the men holding that position now, and the report says both players will leave at the end of this season.

To prepare for their departure, Juve intends to sign at least one of three players.

The Bianconeri have an interest in Adama Traore of Wolves, Christian Pulisic of Chelsea and Nicolo Zaniolo of AS Roma.

The trio are great players who will improve their team, but it remains unclear which of them will join the group.

Juve FC Says

The players listed above are top talents who should do a job for us, and it is important we plan for life without Di Maria and Cuadrado.

The latter’s performance has been poor this season, and you cannot blame him when you consider his age.

However, it would be important that we sign the player that fits our system and plans.

Avatar

