Juventus is reportedly eyeing an opportunity to capitalise on Bayern Munich’s current unsettled situation by targeting some of its top players.

With Bayern Munich set to search for a new manager in the summer following the decision for Thomas Tuchel to depart, the club is facing struggles in the current season, with Bayer Leverkusen poised to potentially end their dominance in German football.

This uncertainty at Bayern has prompted Juventus to consider swooping for some of their key players in the upcoming transfer window.

One such player on Juventus’ radar is midfielder Leon Goretzka, whom Max Allegri admires and desires to work with.

However, Juventus’ interest extends beyond Goretzka, as they are also monitoring Bayern players Leroy Sané and Nouassir Mazraoui, according to reports from Tuttomercatoweb.

Should Bayern’s next manager be open to the departure of these players, Juventus is prepared to seize the opportunity and make moves to sign them.

Juve FC Says

Leroy Sané and Nouassir Mazraoui are two fine players, and there is hardly a bad player in the current Bayern squad.

Sane could be a superb replacement for Federico Chiesa, who looks set to leave the club, but we expect other clubs to show interest in the winger when it becomes clear he will leave.