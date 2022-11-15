Juventus identifies two players they will need next season

Juventus has started planning for the next campaign and there are a few players they wish to add to their squad.

The Bianconeri have improved in the last few weeks and they will be keen to remain that good for the second half of the season.

Max Allegri’s men could win the league and a cup trophy, but that will not stop them from strengthening the squad at the end of this campaign.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals they have identified two players as men who could help them have a solid 2023/2024 term.

The report says they consider Guglielmo Vicario as the heir to Wojciech Szczęsny.

Although Mattia Perin has done well when he plays for them, they will add the Empoli man to their squad when the campaign ends.

Another player on their radar is Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The Serbian has been their long-term target and they could make a serious approach to buy him in the summer.

Lazio wants him to sign a new contract, but Juve will try their luck in landing one of the best midfielders in Serie A.

Juve FC Says

We need to start planning for the future and these players could do a job for us if we add them to our group at the end of this season.

However, our list of targets must be expanded because there is no guarantee any of them will eventually join us.