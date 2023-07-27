Juventus is open to the possibility of selling Wojciech Szczesny, and Bayern Munich has emerged as a potential suitor for the talented Polish goalkeeper.

Szczesny has been a key player at Juventus since 2017 and has consistently proven himself to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world. This has caught the attention of Bayern Munich, prompting them to consider making a move for him.

Despite Szczesny’s high-performance level, Juventus is willing to part ways with him if the right offer comes along. The club has a capable backup in Mattia Perin, who could easily step up to become the first-choice goalkeeper should Szczesny leave.

However, Juventus will need to sign at least one more goalkeeper to replace Szczesny, and they have identified two potential options: Marco Carnesecchi of Atalanta and Emil Audero of Sampdoria, reports Tuttomercatoweb. Both goalkeepers have been on Juventus’ radar for some time, and the club has been linked with them even before considering the possibility of selling Szczesny.

As of now, Bayern Munich has not made an official bid for Szczesny, and they are still contemplating their best options. However, Juventus is aware that the transfer market can be unpredictable, and they have now considered Carnesecchi and Audero as their primary alternatives to replace Szczesny if he departs the club.

Juve FC Says

Every player has a price and we cannot pretend Szczesny will not consider a chance if another club comes forward to add him to their group.

However, we also know that we can always get someone to come and do a good job, so there is no need to worry about Szczesny’s departure.