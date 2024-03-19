Timothy Weah emerged as Juventus’ primary summer transfer signing, marking one of the club’s quieter windows in recent memory.

However, the American forward may only spend a single season with the Bianconeri as they contemplate potential changes to their squad in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Weah made a promising start to his tenure in Turin, quickly earning a spot in the starting lineup upon his arrival at the club.

Nevertheless, his fortunes have taken a turn in recent weeks, with Weah struggling to secure regular playing time.

Manager Max Allegri appears to be seeking more consistency from the winger, and sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has identified potential replacements for Weah within the team.

According to reports from Juventus News24, Giuntoli is monitoring the progress of Freiburg’s Kiliann Sildillia and Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui.

Having closely observed both players over the past few months, Giuntoli anticipates that either Sildillia or Mazraoui could make significant contributions to the team if they were to join Juventus in Turin.

Weah has not met expectations at the Allianz Stadium so far, but he also joined the club when the team was not in great shape, so he has been asked to do too much too soon.

He has a few more games before this season ends to prove that he could be a more valuable player to the team, and we wish him good luck with that.