Juventus identifies two replacements for Vlahovic as Bayern Munich gets serious

The future of Dusan Vlahovic at Juventus is uncertain as we approach the summer transfer window.

While Vlahovic has been an important player for Juventus, his performances have not met expectations, and the club may consider selling him if the right offer comes along, especially after failing to secure Champions League qualification.

According to Tuttojuve, Bayern Munich is showing serious interest in signing Vlahovic, and Juventus has identified two potential replacements for him.

If Bayern Munich presents an offer that Juventus deems too good to refuse, the club could turn to either Gianluca Scamacca or Rasmus Hojlund as potential replacements.

Scamacca, who is currently struggling at West Ham in the Premier League, might be open to a move back to Italy.

Meanwhile, Atalanta, known for being a selling club, has already set a price for Hojlund, who could be another option for Juventus.

Juve FC Says

We need to sort out the future of DV9 as soon as the season ends. If we decide to sell, the ideal scenario would be to sell early so that we can replace him with a good option.

If we delay, other clubs will steal a march on us and sign the players we want to add to our group.