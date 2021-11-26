Juventus identifies Vlahovic alternative in England

Juventus wants Dusan Vlahovic, but they know signing him would be complicated and they are now looking at alternatives.

The latest name linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium is none other than Aleksandar Mitrovic, according to Calciomercato.

Interestingly, he is a national teammate with Vlahovic and scored the important goal that sealed Serbia’s qualification for the World Cup in Qatar next year.

The 27-year-old currently plays for Fulham in the English Championship and he has been in stunning goal-scoring form for them.

He has already scored 21 times in just 18 league matches and he is again proving to be one of the deadliest strikers in Europe.

Juve FC Says

Mitrovic has been a hit in England’s second division every time he has been in the competition.

However, can he deliver at the top level of European football?

The Serbian has traditionally struggled in the Premier League, which could be a sign that he doesn’t belong to the highest level.

It would be a gamble for Juve to bring him to Serie A, but his physicality and his heading ability could help him bully defenders in the competition to score some goals.

However, Vlahovic remains Juve’s main target and it would be interesting to see if they can eventually sign him.