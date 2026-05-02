Juventus are aware that Francisco Conceicao is attracting strong interest, with Liverpool and Manchester United both monitoring the Portuguese winger ahead of a potential summer move. His performances have not gone unnoticed, and speculation surrounding his future continues to grow.

The Bianconeri regard him as one of their most important players and remain focused on maintaining a competitive squad beyond the current campaign. Retaining key individuals is a priority, particularly as the club aims to build stability and sustain progress.

Potential Departure of Conceicao

Despite their desire to keep him, Juventus could consider selling Conceicao if a suitable offer is received. The club’s position reflects a balance between sporting ambitions and financial considerations, especially in a market where high-value transfers can reshape squads.

The Portuguese star’s importance to the team makes any potential departure significant, and Juventus are therefore preparing contingency plans. Ensuring that any outgoing player is adequately replaced remains central to their strategy.

As reported by Calciomercato, the club has already identified a potential successor should Conceicao leave. This planning demonstrates their intent to remain competitive regardless of changes within the squad.

Greenwood Identified as Replacement

Juventus have reportedly earmarked Mason Greenwood as a possible replacement for Conceicao. The Olympique Marseille attacker has been on their radar for some time, although a move has not previously materialised.

A transfer could now become more realistic in the upcoming window, particularly if Juventus proceed with the sale of Conceicao. The report suggests that the club would move quickly to secure Greenwood as part of their summer plans.

Greenwood has been performing at a high level in France, establishing himself as one of the standout players in the league. His goal-scoring record and attacking qualities indicate that he could adapt well to Serie A.

Should the move take place, it would represent a significant change for Juventus, but also an opportunity to refresh their attacking options while maintaining quality within the squad.