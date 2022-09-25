For one reason or another, Juventus opted against bolstering the left-back department during the summer transfer session. The decision has rapidly backfired, with neither Alex Sandro nor Mattia De Sciglio looking too convincing in the early stages of the campaign.

Curiously, the Bianconeri brought in Andrea Cambiaso from Genoa, but immediately loaned him out to Bologna. Meanwhile, Luca Pellegrini was sent to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Hence, the club is now hellbent on strengthening fullback roles as soon as possible.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Alex Grimaldo is on top of Federico Cherubini’s list for the left-back spot.

The Spaniard is a youth product of Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy, but he’s been developing his game at Benfica since 2016.

At the age 27, Grimaldo is now ready to embark on a new adventure, and is now looking to see out his contract with the Portuguese club before signing for a top European side as a free agent next summer.

The Bianconeri will be looking to anticipate their challengers by agreeing a deal with the Spanish fullback.

Moreover, Juventus could even attempt to bring the player to Turin as soon as January if the right conditions occur.

Of course, this Italians would have to convince Benfica to part ways with their star six months earlier than the expiry of his contract by offering them a transfer fee.