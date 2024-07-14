Porto winger Galeno is the latest name to emerge as a potential Juventus target as the club looks to bolster the flanks.

The Brazilian has been plying his trade with the Portuguese giants since 2016. He underwent several loan spells in his early years but has been a staple at the club since January 2022.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri could be eyeing a move for the 26-year-old if they fail in their attempts to land Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho and Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi.

The Serie A giants have reportedly identified the Englishman and the German as their primary targets to enhance the wing department, while Federico Chiesa and Matias Soulé could be on their way out of Continassa.

Therefore, Galeno is now deemed to be an alternative solution for the Old Lady.

Juventus have already been linked with another Porto winger in the shape of Francesco Conceicao.

Galeno’s contract with the Dragao is valid until June 2028 having recently signed an extension. Porto’s asking price is reportedly between 35 and 40 million euros.

The Brazilian is a right-footed player. so he prefers to play on the left flank as an inverted winger. Last season, he scored 15 goals in 46 appearances across all competitions.

He has also acquired a Portuguese passport, so he’ll be able to sign for Juventus without consuming a non-EU slot.