Juventus is considering the possibility of acquiring Albert Gudmundsson from Genoa in the upcoming January transfer window as an alternative to pursuing Domenico Berardi from Sassuolo, according to reports from TuttoJuve.

Within Juventus, there is a growing sentiment that Berardi, at 30 years of age, might come at too high a cost, leading them to explore the option of signing a younger and more economically feasible alternative.

Gudmundsson, a 26-year-old Icelandic winger with the capacity to also play as a striker, possesses attributes such as speed, skill, and a sharp eye for goal, making him increasingly regarded as the more pragmatic choice.

Juventus has allocated a budget of €15-20 million for player acquisitions in January, and Gudmundsson is considered a viable target within this budget. In contrast, pursuing Berardi would necessitate player sales to accommodate his transfer, adding complexity to the deal.

Juve FC Says

The attraction of Gudmundsson to Juventus is logical, as he has the potential to address a current weakness within the team, namely his speed and dribbling abilities, which enable him to create advantageous situations on the field.

However, there are inherent risks associated with his acquisition, primarily linked to his limited experience at the highest level of competition. Juventus must conduct a comprehensive evaluation of these risks and potential rewards before making a final decision.