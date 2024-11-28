Juventus could reportedly track Evan Ferguson as a fallback plan in case they miss out on signing Joshua Zirkzee in January.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the Dutch striker might already be on his way out of Manchester United after failing to settle at Old Trafford.

The 23-year-old has only scored a single goal since making the move from Bologna last summer, and his situation is unlikely to improve under new manager Ruben Amorim who wasn’t too impressed with his cameo against Ipswich Town.

As the source tells it, the Portuguese tactician is already seeking a top-notch striker, and he would certainly cherish a reunion with his Sporting CP pupil Viktor Gyokeres.

Therefore, this could open the door for Zirkzee’s return to Italian football. His old mentor Thiago Motta would welcome him with open arms in Turin. However, this operation might not be a simple one considering the Dutchman’s valuation and relatively high salary.

Hence, the source believes that the Bianconeri are also keeping track of alternative solutions, and chief among them is Ferguson.

The 20-year-old is an Irish bomber blessed with an imposing physique and an eye for goal. Over the past two campaigns, he proved to be a reliable option for Roberto De Zerbi.

However, the youngster’s playing time has decreased with Fabian Hürzeler in charge. The German boss prefers the more experienced Danny Welbeck upfront, supported by Joao Pedro.

Hence, the Roman newspaper claims Ferguson is seeking an exit in January, so it remains to be seen if he could emerge as a serious candidate to sign for the Bianconeri.

The source also mentions Lorenzo Lucca as another profile admired by the Juventus management. However, Udinese insist on maintaining the Italy international at least until the end of the season.

The Serie A giants are also keeping tabs on Jonathan David who will leave Lille as a free agent in June, while Beto could be a short-term solution if Everton agree to loan him out in January.