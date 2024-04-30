Juventus have reportedly set their sights on Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix who could arrive in case Gleison Bremer were to be sold.

The Brazilian has cemented himself as a stalwart at the back for the Bianconeri since making the crosstown switch from Torino in the summer of 2022.

Nevertheless, his prowess have attracted the interest of top suitors around Europe, and chief among them Manchester United who could be willing to splash around 60 million euros to secure his signature.

This would leave the Italian giants with a major gap at the back which will require the arrival of a new defender.

Although Riccardo Calafiori has emerged as the club’s preferred transfer target, the management considers him a replacement for the left-footed Alex Sandro.

Therefore, another profile will be needed to plug the gap left by Bremer’s potential exit. So according to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Juventus would aim to sign Lacroix in this case.

The Frenchman is a Socheaux youth product who has been developing his game at Wolfsburg since 2020.

However, the defender’s contract with the Bundesliga side will expire in 2025, so he could be available at a cut price this summer.

The 24-year-old is right-footed and offers an imposing physical presence at the back. In other words, he has similar attributes to Bremer.

This season, Lacroix has made 25 appearances in the Bundesliga, contributing with four goals and an assist.

However, he appears to have a knack for getting himself sent off. He earned his marching orders on three occasions this term, twice with a direct red card.