Juventus have reportedly pinpointed Francisco Conceicao as their main target to bolster the wing department.

As reported earlier, the Bianconeri are closing in on an agreement with Fiorentina for the transfer to Nicolas Gonzalez.

Nevertheless, the Argentine’s arrival on his own won’t be sufficient. The 26-year-old could likely compete with Timothy Weah for a spot on the right flank, but Kenan Yildiz remains the lone option on the left.

Therefore, Cristiano Giuntoli and Co are working on adding another winger to Thiago Motta’s ranks.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus consider Porto’s Conceicao as the ideal candidate for the role.

Francisco could be set to follow his father Sergio Conceicao to the exit door. The longtime serving Porto manager vacated his post at the end of last season.

For his part, the 21-year-old has a contract with the Dragao valid until 2029, but he would relish a new experience.

The Bianconeri are relying on super-agent Jorge Mendes to gain them favorable terms.

Nevertheless, Juventus will have to overcome competition from RB Leipzig who have also entered the fray for the Portugal international.

This is why the Serie A giants must keep an eye on alternative options, just in case they miss out on Conceicao.

Giuntoli’s shortlist includes another Porto winger in the shape of Galeno, as well as their longtime transfer target Jadon Sancho whose situation at Manchester United remains uncertain.

The most recent name to land on the watchlist is Raheem Sterling who could be seeking a move away from Chelsea.