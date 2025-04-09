Juventus have identified Lecce’s Montenegrin striker Nikola Krstović as a potential target to reinforce their attacking department ahead of the summer transfer window per JuveFC sources. The 25-year-old has emerged as a key figure in Serie A this season, attracting attention from multiple top-flight clubs with his performances. Juventus’ interest aligns with their broader strategy to address inconsistencies in their forward line, seeking a player capable of adapting tactically and delivering under pressure.

Krstović has established himself as a pivotal presence in Lecce’s attack, combining physicality, aerial dominance, and clinical finishing. His ability to lead the line, hold up play, and threaten inside the penalty area reflects the attributes of a modern striker. Technical proficiency and composure in high-pressure situations further enhance his appeal to clubs competing for silverware.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

The Bianconeri are expected to initiate discussions with Lecce in the coming weeks, though negotiations may prove challenging due to competition from rival Serie A sides. Napoli and Inter Milan are actively monitoring the striker, with Inter particularly keen to integrate him into a dynamic forward partnership. Roma has also entered the race, viewing Krstović as a long-term solution, while Genoa are reportedly preparing an offer in the region of €15 million. However, Lecce’s valuation of approximately €25 million could deter bids below their asking price, complicating proceedings for interested parties.

Juventus’ pursuit forms part of a wider offensive overhaul, as they aim to rebuild under new management. While Krstović’s profile fits their requirements, the club must navigate a competitive market to secure his signature. Lecce’s firm stance on the transfer fee suggests a protracted negotiation process, with Juventus likely needing to meet the €25 million benchmark to outbid rivals.

If Juve does decide to go down the Krstović route, he would certainly be a lot cheaper than some of the attackers that have been linked over the last few months.