Juventus continue to monitor Felipe Anderson who could reportedly arrive as a replacement for Filip Kostic.

The Serbian joined the Bianconeri in the summer of 2022 following his Europa League heroics with Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 31-year-old proved to be a solid addition to Max Allegri’s ranks last term, providing a host of assists while sporadically finding the back of the net himself.

But this season, Kostic has been unable to deliver the goods, and his stats highlight a concerning decline.

The left winger has been often struggling to make an impact, especially when trying to share the flank with Federico Chiesa.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, Juventus are considering offloading the experienced player in the summer.

The Serbian’s contract with the Old Lady will expire in 2026. It remains to be seen if the club will receive satisfying offers.

So in case Kostic ends up leaving Turin, Juventus consider Anderson as the ideal profile to replace him.

The Bianconeri have been tracking the Lazio star for quite some time, and even made contact with his entourage.

The 30-year-old’s contract with the capital side will expire at the end of the season, so Juventus are attempting to bring him on a free transfer.

The former West Ham star mainly operates as a right winger, but is versatile enough to cover on the left or even in a more central role behind the striker.

Anderson will arrive at the Allianz Stadium as an opponent this evening, as Juventus and Lazio clash heads in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final.