Juventus have reportedly pinpointed Stade Rennais striker Arnaud Kalimuendo as the best profile to complete the attacking department in January.

With Arkadiusz Milik struggling with a long injury ordeal, Dusan Vlahovic has been forced to work overtime.

The Serbian has featured as a starter in all nine competitive matches between the Serie A and the Champions League.

This hectic schedule could take its toll on the Serbian’s physical condition in the long run, so the management would like to rectify this situation once they get the opportunity to do so in January.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the club’s Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli has identified Kalimuendo as the perfect candidate for the role.

The 22-year-old is a Paris Saint-Germain youth product who had to leave the nest in search of more playing time.

In 2022, he signed for Rennes for 20 million euros, and has now established himself as a regular starter at the club.

This season, the Suresnes native has thus far bagged three goals in six Ligue 1 appearances. He is also a regular feature for the talent-packed France U21 side.

Kalimuendo’s contract with the French club runs until June 2026. The Turin-based newspaper believes he could be available for a figure between 20 and 25 million euros.

The young bomber would thus replace Milik who wasn’t originally in Thiago Motta’s plans, and become Vlahovic’s main backup.