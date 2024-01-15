Juventus have reportedly highlighted Atalanta star Teun Koopmeinrs as the ideal profile to bolster the middle of the park for next season.

The Bianconeri have been linked with several midfielders in January, including Jordan Henderson.

However, it appears that the club will trust the current crop until the end of the season before splashing the cash on a suitable reinforcement in the summer.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Koopmeiners remains the preferred target for Juventus directors Cristiano Giuntoli and Giovanni Manna.

The hierarchy would have attempted to bring in the Dutchman in January had they possessed the financial means to strike a deal with Atalanta who value the player at around 40 million euros.

Therefore, the Bianconeri will bide their time and await cash injection ahead of the summer transfer market before launching an onslaught for the 25-year-old’s services.

Koopmeiners joined La Dea in 2021 and has a contract valid till 2027. He has proven himself to be a versatile player capable of interpreting different roles in midfield.

The Netherlands international also has a knack for goals. This season, he has contributed with six goals and four assists across all competitions.

The report also mentions Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino as an alternative to Koopmeiners.

The 27-year-old has cemented himself as a key player for his club while gradually becoming a pillar in the Spanish national team.

The Spaniard can contribute on both attacking and defensive phases, even if he doesn’t score as recurringly as Koopmeiners.

Merino had spells at Osasuna, Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle before joining Sociedad in 2018. His contract will expire in June 2025.