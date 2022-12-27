Juventus identify Man Utd man as alternative to Ivan Fresneda

Juventus wants Ivan Fresneda, but they know he has many other suitors and is not putting all their eggs in one basket.

The right-back has emerged as the latest fine Spanish talent as he does well with Real Valladolid in La Liga and has caught the attention of most top European sides.

Juve hopes to eventually win the race for his signature at the end of this season or next month because they consider him the best long-term replacement for Juan Cuadrado.

However, a report on Calciomercato reveals the Bianconeri have also made Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot an alternative target.

The Red Devils have just triggered an automatic one-year extension to his current deal to keep him with them next season.

However, that hasn’t stopped Juve from considering a move for him, and the Bianconeri will make them an offer for his signature if they cannot get Fresneda.

Juve FC Says

Fresneda seems like a terrific player in the making, which is why several top clubs want to add him to their squad just like us.

However, we are smart to add another right-back to our list because there is no guarantee that we will win the race for him.

But United also seem keen to keep Dalot, which means we need to expand our list of alternatives.