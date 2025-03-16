Juventus have reportedly pinpointed Victor Osimhen as the face of an expected overhaul that will take place in Turin next summer.

The Nigerian bomber terrorised Serie A defense (the Bianconeri included) for four years before falling out with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis, which led to his departure last summer.

The 25-year-old was hoping to secure a move to the Premier League, or perhaps to Paris Saint-Germain, but a transfer never materialised. In the end, he had to accept a less prestigious loan, switch to Galatasaray just to avoid spending his entire campaign on the bench.

Nevertheless, Osimhen won’t dwell in Istanbul for too long, as his credentials are worthy of a genuine European giant. The striker will return to Napoli in the summer before trying to seal a permanent transfer.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus Football Director, the man who brought Osimhen to Napoli back in 2020, has identified his old pupil as his favourite target to bolster the attack.

As the source explains, the Bianconeri are looking to part ways with Dusan Vlahovic who has one year left on his contract. The Serbian has now lost his starting spot to Randal Kolo Muani and has been on an uninspiring form for months.

Speaking of the French striker, Osimhen’s arrival wouldn’t necessarily rule out his stay, but he might need to up his game and find the spark he showcased during his first few outings at the club. In this case, Juve would try to negotiate another loan deal with Paris Saint-Germain, this time with an option to buy.

Nevertheless, the pink newspaper explains that these plans largely hinge on Champions League qualification. In other words, Juventus are unlikely to sign Osimhen if they cannot rely on the prize money they’d collect from Europe’s elite club competition.

Moreover, it remains to be seen if the Nigerian’s release clause (worth €75 million) is active in Italy or not, as there have been conflicting reports on this front.