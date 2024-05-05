Juventus are reportedly working on bringing back Leonardo Spinazzola to replace Filip Kostic who could move to Crystal Palace.

The Italian has been plying his trade at Roma since 2019. He made the switch to the capital on a swap deal that saw Luca Pellegrini head to Turin.

However, the Euro 2020 hero is currently running on an expiring contract, so his future at the Stadio Olimpico remains uncertain, especially since the two parties haven’t been able to find a breakthrough in their renewal talks.

So according to Tuttosport journalist Sergio Baldini, Juventus would like to sign Spinazzola on a free transfer.

The left-back currently earns three million euros as net wages per season. But if he’s willing to accept a slight pay cut, the Bianconeri would be happy to bring him back for a second spell at Continassa.

The source claims Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli considers Spinazzola the right profile to replace Kostic.

The Serbian joined the Bianconeri in 2022 and enjoyed a solid first campaign, but his levels have dropped this term, as well as his goal contribution.

Moreover, Kostic could be ill-suited for the club’s plans for next season, as the management is reportedly aiming to build a squad capable of interpreting a 4-3-3 formation.

The Turin-based newspaper has recently emerged as a potential transfer target for Crystal Palace.

On the other hand, the Italian is accustomed to playing in a four-man defense. His arrival would also boost the club’s UEFA and Serie A list since he’s a youth product of the club.