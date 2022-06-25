In the last 48 hours, circulating news have been linking Matthijs de Ligt with an exit from Juventus.

The Dutchman is tied to a contract with the Bianconeri until 2024. However, the two parties are struggling to reach an agreement over a renewal, which could prompt an early divorce, and a host of Premier League clubs have sounded the alarm bells.

Therefore, reports are already suggesting the names of possible replacements.

According to Sky Sport via JuventusNews24, Juventus have identified Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic as a potential replacement for de Ligt.

The Serbian joined the Tuscan side in 2017, slowly developing into one of the most reliable center backs in Serie A.

His contract with the Viola is due to expire in 2023, so he could be available for a relatively low fee – even if the club would be reluctant to sell yet another star player to Juventus.

In Turin, Milenkovic would reunite with his compatriot Dusan Vlahovic after playing together for both Fiorentina and Partizan Belgrade.

However, the source warns that Inter is another side that has been on the 24-year-old’s trail for quite some time.

Juve FC say

At the beginning of the summer, Juventus was searching the market for Giorgio Chiellini’s replacement. But now, it appears that the club might have to rebuild a depleted backline if de Ligt walks out.

Finding a capable heir won’t be an easy task at all, but Milenkovic has garnered just enough Serie A experience by now, and his solid performances at the Artemio Franchi suggest he’s ready to take the next step in promising playing career.