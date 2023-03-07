In recent days, circulating rumors have once again been linking Juventus with a swoop for Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The 24-year-old has been on the Old Lady’s shortlist since his days at Milan. But when his contract with the Rossoneri expired in 2021, it was Paris Saint-Germain who won the race for his signature.

While some suggest that the Bianconeri will launch an onslaught on the Italy international come summer, Massimo Pavan believes otherwise.

According to the TuttoJuve journalist, Juventus would only be able to afford Donnarumma if he sees out his PSG contract in the coming years.

But if the Turin-based giants are looking to add a new custodian to the ranks, Pavan identifies Guglielmo Vicario as the most concrete target.

The Empoli short-stopper has been on sensational form in the last 18 months or so, establishing himself as one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A.

Therefore, the 26-year-old represents an affordable and reliable option for the Bianconeri should they decide to rock the boat.

Juve FC say

With Wojciech Szczesny being one of the highest earners in the squad, the management would surely entertain any serious offers for the Poland international. Moreover, the 32-year-old’s contract expires in 2024.

Therefore, if Juventus get the opportunity to replace Szczesny with a younger and cheaper alternative, then it could go down as a clever coup for the club.