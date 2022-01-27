Juventus identify Serie A veteran as potential replacement for De Ligt

Parallelly to the impending arrival of Dusan Vlahovic, some observers are now expecting a major departure to take place next summer at Juventus.

For the most part, we’re talking about Matthijs de Ligt who is arguably the club’s most valuable asset alongside the currently-injured Federico Chiesa.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, the rumors related to the Dutchman’s departure should not be underestimated.

The former Ajax captain first landed in Turin back in the summer of 2019, and his current contract runs until 2024.

But with an agent like Mino Raiola, an exit can never be ruled out.

Therefore, the source believes that Juventus are already working on a strategy to handle de Ligt’s potential sale, and have identified a strong replacement.

We’re talking about Kalidou Koulibaly has been a fierce opponent for the Bianconeri since his arrival to Napoli in 2014.

The Senegalese defender is widely considered to be one of the best center backs in Italian football.

With Lorenzo Insigne’s departure to Toronto at the end of the season, the 30-year-old is supposed to inherit the captain’s armband.

However, Koulibaly’s contract expires in 2023, and next summer could be the Partenopei’s final chance to sell him for a return.

As for the former Genk star, he might feel that this is the right opportunity to earn a decent contract after passing the age of 30.

But most importantly, Juventus must first understand what are the true intentions of de Ligt and Raiola.