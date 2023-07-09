Transfer News

Juventus identify Sevilla striker as possible Vlahovic replacement

July 9, 2023 - 1:30 pm

On Monday morning, Dusan Vlahovic will report to the Juventus pre-season. But will the Serbian linger in Turin beyond the summer?

This remains one of the most mysterious elements of the club’s summer transfer campaign.

The 23-year-old endured a rough 2022/23 season but still has suitors on the market, including the likes of Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

For their part, the Bianconeri would consider sacrificing his services for the right price (possibly around 80 million euros).

In this case, the club will have some fresh funds to spend on the market, so we can expect a newcomer upfront. But who will it be?

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Marco Guidi, Juventus would consider Youssef En-Nesyri as a replacement for Vlahovic.

The 26-year-old Moroccan has been at Sevilla since 2020. Last season, he scored against the Bianconeri at the Allianz Stadium in the first leg of the Europa League final.

The Andalusians went on to secure qualification to the final and lift the trophy at Roma’s expense.

The journalist says Juventus appreciate the player’s versatility. While he’s not a classic centre-forward, his strong physical attributes and ability to find the back of the net allow him to lead the line.

The Morocco international can also feature in other roles upfront, especially as an outside forward.

The source sets the player’s current valuation at around 30 million euros. However, he could be available for lower figures due to Sevilla’s financial problems.

