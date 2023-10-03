In the next few days, Paul Pogba’s fate will be determined once the results of the counter-analysis emerge. The Frenchman had failed an anti-doping test following Juve’s opening-day fixture in Udine.

So if the initial results were to be confirmed, the Bianconeri could well opt to rescind the player’s contract and rid themselves of his hefty wages.

This could open up some room for a new arrival in the middle of the park, possibly as early as January.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Juventus have pinpointed Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as the right profile for the job.

The 28-year-old has a contract with Tottenham Hotspur until 2025. He was a pivotal player under the guidance of Antonio Conte, but has fallen out of favor since the arrival of new manager Ange Postecoglou in the summer.

As the pink newspaper explains, the Dane’s wages won’t be a major issue for the Serie A giants. Nevertheless, finding an agreement with the Spurs would be the main hurdle.

Although Hojbjerg has been reduced to a benchwarmer this season, his services will be called upon in January when Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr head to the African Cup of Nations.

So with an already depleted midfield department, the Premier League giants wouldn’t want to deprive themselves of the Denmark international.

The source adds that Hojbjerg is valued at 30 million euros, and Tottenham won’t fancy a loan exit.

So we shall see if Juventus will be able to overcome these obstacles and land the player in the winter.