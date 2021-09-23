Juventus identify the person responsible for racial abuse towards Milan goalkeeper

Unfortunately for football, the sport is still being used by some individuals as a stage to spew their messages of hatred.

Last Sunday, Mike Maignan was the victim of racial abuse, as a Juventus fan was heard shouting grotesque expressions towards the Milan goalkeeper who was warming up for the big clash at the Allianz Stadium.

According to Calciomercato, the person involved in the incident is is a worker and a trade unionist from Rovigo and a member of the Juventus Club Gaetano Scirea in Castagnaro (Verona). The fan group announced his expulsion.

Thus, Juventus are expected to hand the supporter a lengthy stadium ban after being identified. However, the source believes that the prosecutor’s office won’t be filing a suit against him.

Therefore, one must wonder if the action taken towards this person can be considered sufficient or not. Many will probably feel that more severe punishment must be implemented to avoid these type of incidents which have been recurring all over the world.

For his part, Maignan put the incident behind him and started the match for his team. Alvaro Morata opened the scoring early in the first half, but Ante Rebic secured a draw for the Rossoneri in the final stages.