Juventus identify three alternatives for Chelsea’s Rudiger

With Giorgio Chiellini potentially retiring at the end of the season and Leonardo Bonucci entering the twilight of his career, Juventus are searching the market for a new center back.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Antonio Rudiger remains the Bianconeri’s preferred option for the defense.

The German is currently running on an expiring contract, and is widely expected to leave Chelsea at the end of the campaign.

However, The Old Lady will be facing some stern competition for his signature. Additionally, the player’s contract demands are reportedly hefty.

Thus, the Italians have kept the door open for alternatives, in case they fail to land the former Stuttgart man.

The report mentions three names as potential alternatives for Rudiger. The first is Nikola Milenkovic, who has been on the club’s radar for quite some time.

The Serbian has a contract with Fiorentina until 2023, so this summer could prove to be the Tuscans’ last chance to offload him for a revenue.

The second name on the list is Torino’s Gleison Bremer. This season, the Brazilian has cemented himself as one of solidest defenders in Serie A.

However, the Bianconeri will also be facing tough competition for his signature, especially from their arch rivals Inter.

Finally, the source mentions Manuel Akanji as the third alternative. The Swiss has been a staple at Borussia Dortmund since joining the Bundesliga side in 2018.

The former Basel defender is 26 years of age, and has a contract until the summer of 2023.