In recent days, Memphis Depay has been increasingly linked with a switch to Juventus. The majority of observers expect the striker to leave Barcelona amidst the club’s financial crisis.

La Liga’s Salary Cup rules are forcing the Blaugrana to trim down their squad in order to register their new players. Thus, the Dutchman could terminate his contract with the Catalans and become a free agent for the second summer in a row.

Nonetheless, the Bianconeri need to find a quick solution for their striking department, and might not be willing to wait for the 28-year-old to get his release from Barcelona.

So according to Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Juventus have identified three alternatives for Depay, and each of them plays in a different league.

The local option remains Luis Muriel who has vast Serie A experience under his belt. The Colombian could still leave Atalanta before the end of the month,

Then we have Anthony Martial whose status at Manchester United remains uncertain. The Frenchman returned to Old Trafford following a short loan spell at Sevilla. But it remains unclear if Erik ten Hag truly intends to rely on his services.

Finally, it wouldn’t be a transfer session without an occasional link between Juventus and Arkadiusz Milik. The Pole currently plays for Igor Tudor’s Marseille, but has been a target for the Old Lady since his Napoli days.