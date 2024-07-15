Juventus have reportedly pinpointed two defenders to pursue in case they miss out on Jean-Clair Todibo.

The 24-year-old has recently surfaced as the Old Lady’s main target to bolster the backline after failing in their attempts to pursue Arsenal-bound Riccardo Calafiori.

The Bianconeri have reportedly an agreement in principle with Todibo but must still negotiate a deal with Nice who have the centre-back locked down on a contract valid until 2027.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Serie A giants have cooled down their interest in Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior.

Instead, the Bianconeri have identified two Frenchmen as alternatives for their countryman Todibo.

The first is 24-year-old Maxence Lacroix who’s been plying his trade at Wolfsburg since 2020.

The Sochaux youth product still has one year left on his contract with the Bundesliga club, so he could be available at an affordable price.

The source then mentions Clement Lenglet who has been on Barcelona’s books since 2018 when he made the move from Sevilla.

The 29-year-old spent the last two campaigns on loan in the Premier League between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa, but has now rejoined the Catalan giants.

The left-footed defender has a contract with the Blaugrana that runs until June 2026.

Juventus have been linked with the Nancy youth product on several occasions in the past, but a transfer never materialized.