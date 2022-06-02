Since January, Juventus have decided to build their attack around their big signing Dusan Vlahovic. Therefore, the Bianconeri allowed other stars to leave, such as Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi.

Nonetheless, the management still needs to bolster the squad with players who can form a strong support crew for the Serbian bomber.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Alvaro Morata remains the favorite to act as a backup striker or an outside forward at Juventus next season.

The Spaniard spent the last two campaigns in Turin on loan from Atletico Madrid, costing the club’s coffers 20 million euros. However, the Spanish capital side is asking for another 35 millions to allow the player to remain in Italy on a permanent basis.

However, the Bianconeri are unwilling to splash such a hefty amount, and are asking for a discount that would them spending another 20 millions.

So while the outcome remains unclear on the Morata front, the source believes that Juventus have identified two alternatives for the 29-year-old.

The first is Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus who is looking to leave the Premier League champions in search for additional playing time, especially following the arrival of Erling Haaland.

The second is Timo Werner who has struggled for goals since making the big-money switch from Leipzig to Chelsea in 2020.

However, the report insists that Morata still is the Old Lady’s favorite, probably because he would supposedly cost less than the two EPL stars, especially if the Italians manage to find a compromise with Atletico.