While Victor Osimhen remains the ultimate dream, Juventus are also keeping tabs on alternative tracks in case they fail to land the Nigerian bomber.

The 26-year-old sealed a move to Galatasaray last September to avoid spending his campaign on the sidelines after being omitted from the Partenopei’s plans.

The striker enjoyed a prosperous season in Istanbul, and is now expected to seal a permanent exit, as a reconciliation with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis remains unlikely.

Therefore, Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli has been trying to seize the opportunity to reunite with his old pupil. Nevertheless, finding an agreement with his old boss, De Laurentiis, remains a tough task, while the player’s €75 million release clause is only valid outside Italy.

Juventus might fall short in their attempts sign Victor Osimhen

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, Juventus realise that they could miss out on Osimhen who has been recently linked with a move to Al-Hilal. Hence, they are beginning to explore other solutions to bolster their attack.

The pink newspaper identifies Viktor Gyokeres as one of the profiles currently monitored by the Bianconeri.

The Swedish striker is coming off an exceptional campaign at Sporting CP, scoring a whopping 53 goals in 51 matches. However, it should be noted that half of Europe has been chasing the 26-year-old.

Juventus tracking Viktor Gyokeres & Mateo Retegui

Moreover, Giuntoli and Co. continue to follow Mateo Retegui with great interest. The Italy international enjoyed a superb first season at Atalanta, winning the Serie A Top scorer award.

He has already bagged 25 league goals, and will have the opportunity to add to his tally on Sunday, when La Dea hosts Parma on the final day of the season.

The source also mentions other strikers like Lecce’s Nikola Krstovic and Udinese’s Lorenzo Lucca, though most fans and pundits agree that these two profiles are more suited to second-choice roles.